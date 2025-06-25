Sign (SIGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.12 Million

Sign (SIGN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Sign token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Sign has a total market cap of $77.46 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sign has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sign Profile

Sign’s launch date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official website is sign.global. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign.

Sign Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.06476313 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $24,940,903.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sign should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sign using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

