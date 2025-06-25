LBG Media (LON:LBG) Announces Earnings Results

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Shares of LBG opened at GBX 103.34 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. LBG Media has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.99). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.32. The company has a market capitalization of £218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.83.

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

