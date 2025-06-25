Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marks Electrical Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

LON:MRK opened at GBX 60.22 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.03 and a beta of 0.73. Marks Electrical Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

Further Reading

