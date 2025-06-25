Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,791 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $112.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

