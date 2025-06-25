Sylvest Advisors LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.51 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.