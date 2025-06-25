First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,747 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get First Trust WCM International Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:WCMI opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $241.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

About First Trust WCM International Equity ETF

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.