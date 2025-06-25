ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by PMV Capital Advisers LLC

PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 202.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 1.5% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.6%

TQQQ stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

