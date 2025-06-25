Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

