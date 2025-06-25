Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $94.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ducommun traded as high as $81.79 and last traded at $81.53, with a volume of 14676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.57.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

