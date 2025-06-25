Promising Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – June 22nd

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Oracle are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health-related industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, health insurers, and healthcare service providers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms involved in developing drugs, therapies, equipment and services aimed at diagnosing, treating and preventing disease. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.64. 75,073,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,587,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,024,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,801. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.15 and its 200-day moving average is $462.77. The company has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $205.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,826,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,571. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The stock has a market cap of $573.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

