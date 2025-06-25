Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 6,664 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

