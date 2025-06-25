Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON AWEM opened at GBX 125.55 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.74). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.73.

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

