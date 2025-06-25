Corundum Group Inc. Sells 2,676 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

