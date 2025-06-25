Ferguson Shapiro LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 8.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $308.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.57. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.