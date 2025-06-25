First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,593 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

