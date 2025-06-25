Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,095.86 ($14.92) and last traded at GBX 1,108 ($15.08), with a volume of 2552860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,144 ($15.57).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,900 ($25.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,225.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,315.65.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gamma Communications plc will post 89.6398892 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

