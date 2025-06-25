Reviewing Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aisin Seiki N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global -160.50% 0.54% 0.52%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aisin Seiki and Mobileye Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mobileye Global 1 14 9 1 2.40

Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Aisin Seiki.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aisin Seiki and Mobileye Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.30 $699.31 million N/A N/A Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 8.81 -$3.09 billion ($3.68) -4.88

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Aisin Seiki on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aisin Seiki

(Get Free Report)

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.