Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $494.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $380.63 and a one year high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.