Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,011 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

