Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) versus Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Critical Contrast

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cimpress has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genasys has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cimpress and Genasys”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress $3.29 billion 0.35 $173.68 million $5.86 7.84 Genasys $24.01 million 2.90 -$31.73 million ($0.64) -2.41

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Genasys. Genasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimpress, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cimpress and Genasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cimpress currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.99%. Genasys has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 246.32%. Given Genasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than Cimpress.

Profitability

This table compares Cimpress and Genasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress 4.61% -27.85% 8.20% Genasys -101.82% -166.96% -51.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Cimpress shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Cimpress shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Genasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cimpress beats Genasys on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

