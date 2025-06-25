Rich Sumner Buys 1,479 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Rich Sumner acquired 1,479 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.65 per share, with a total value of C$74,907.36.

Methanex Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of MX stock opened at C$46.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Methanex Co. has a one year low of C$36.10 and a one year high of C$78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$40.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank set a C$53.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.50.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.