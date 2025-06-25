Timonier Family Office LTD. Purchases 57,264 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Timonier Family Office LTD. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after buying an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,951 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 761,829 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 962,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 500,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,636,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

