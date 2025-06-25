Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.40 Million

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mr Miggles has a total market cap of $26.40 million and $1.73 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mr Miggles has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mr Miggles alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mr Miggles Profile

Mr Miggles was first traded on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. The official website for Mr Miggles is miggles.io.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.0264712 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,922,711.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mr Miggles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mr Miggles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.