Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

