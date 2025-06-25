Spore Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Spore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spore has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $397.55 thousand and $203.92 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,536,848,494,833,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,514,093,390,251,172 tokens. The official website for Spore is sporeproject.com. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,536,848,494,833,832. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is down -12.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporeproject.com.”

