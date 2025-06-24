XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $651.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.