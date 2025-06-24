Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8%

GPIX stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $711.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3388 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

