Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.66. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.53%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

