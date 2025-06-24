Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 217 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $211.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.