XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 279,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IYW opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.