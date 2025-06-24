JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

