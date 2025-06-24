XML Financial LLC Has $376,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

