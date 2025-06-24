Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2%

WM opened at $234.75 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

