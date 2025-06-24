Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 247.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $21,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

