XML Financial LLC Decreases Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,060,036,000 after buying an additional 1,195,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrick Mining by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Mining by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Mining by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,318,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,280,000 after purchasing an additional 278,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 236,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Barrick Mining Dividend Announcement

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

