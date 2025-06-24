XML Financial LLC Has $682,000 Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 87.11%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

