Win Advisors Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Stanich Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $855.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $85.88.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.