Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Sells 414 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.