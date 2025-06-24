Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 973,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,124,000 after purchasing an additional 273,838 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

