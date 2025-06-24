Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,577,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VYM opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.