YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,321 shares of company stock valued at $20,606,770 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

