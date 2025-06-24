Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 21st

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, provide, or support the technologies, platforms and digital experiences enabling the metaverse—an interconnected virtual space where users interact via avatars. These firms may be involved in areas such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital infrastructure, gaming, 3D content creation or blockchain-based assets. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of immersive online worlds and related services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 242,268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,776,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $20.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.66. 11,638,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,220. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. 1,252,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,621. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Read More