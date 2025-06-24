YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

