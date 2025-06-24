Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

