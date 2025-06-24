Best Fitness Stocks To Research – June 21st

Apple, PDD, lululemon athletica, Toll Brothers, and Paychex are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around health and exercise—such as gym operators, fitness-equipment manufacturers, wearable-technology makers and athletic apparel brands. By investing in fitness stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growing consumer demand for wellness services, home workouts and performance-enhancing products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.00. 95,792,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,381,393. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.21. 12,479,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,079,234. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.47. 4,892,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,572. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average of $332.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.54. 5,014,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,333. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $147.67. Paychex has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

