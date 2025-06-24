Promising Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, PPDAI Group, Carlyle Group, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or leverage technology to improve, automate, or disrupt traditional financial services—such as payments, lending, investing, insurance, and wealth management. Investors in fintech stocks gain exposure to firms that use software, mobile apps, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other innovations to streamline transactions, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,403.81. 368,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,387.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2,088.83. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,563.21 and a 12 month high of $2,635.88.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. 21,215,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Shares of PPDAI Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 15,385,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,379. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. PPDAI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,032. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.79. The company had a trading volume of 730,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,355. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47.

