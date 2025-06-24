GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 87.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.