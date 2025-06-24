Best Music Stocks To Research – June 21st

Apple, Amazon.com, and Walt Disney are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing music—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and instrument manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as album and streaming royalties, live‐event ticket sales and music‐related hardware and software. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.00. 95,792,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,381,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.69. 75,281,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,283,283. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.31. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,150,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,150. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

