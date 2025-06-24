iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7%

SLV stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

