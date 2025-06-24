Ledyard National Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.24% of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,152,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,712,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 522,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

Get Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 15.4%

NUDM opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

About Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.